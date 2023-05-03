Austin Butler and Florence Pugh were one of the latest additions to the cast and it was recently confirmed that their characters will play the lead roles. Here, check out who they play in Dune: Part Two.

Until a few months ago, not much was known about Denis Villeneuve's next film. However, fans will no longer be in the dark and new details have been revealed, as well as the first trailer. Florence Pugh and Austin Butler were the latest additions to the cast of Dune: Part Two, so we'll see them sharing the screen with Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

The sequel to the Oscar-winning film will hit theaters on November 3 and will follow the journey of Paul Atreides, who joins Chani and the Fremen as he seeks revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. He must avoid a terrible future, while choosing between the love of his life and the fate of the universe.

The director co-wrote the screenplay with Jon Spaihts, based on Frank Herbert's novel of the same name published in 1965. He also assured that the film is a "war epic action movie", whose center is the love story between the main characters. Here, check out what roles the Oscar-nominated actors will play...

Who will Florence Pugh play in Dune: Part Two?

Florence joined the cast in the role of Princess Irulan. This is the daughter of the supreme ruler of the galaxy, Emperor Shaddam IV, who is played by Christopher Walken. This week it was confirmed that the character will be one of the main characters, so we will see her in several important scenes. The director was one of the first to talk about her work on the film and told Variety:

"Her stakes couldn't be higher because she's afraid of her father losing the throne, losing everything. When I first met Florence, I was struck by her confidence, how grounded she is as a young woman, how direct, how nonchalant. She has something inherently regal about her. I will definitely believe that Florence could become, in the future, prime minister".

Who will Austin Butler play in Dune: Part Two?

The Academy Award-nominated Elvis actor will play Prince Harkonnen Feyd-Rautha. It has been confirmed that he will be one of the new main characters and is likely to be one of the villains, considered one of the most feared. According to the Evening Standard, the director compared the assassin to a member of the band The Rolling Stones to define his interpretation.

"Austin Butler brought to the screen something that would be a cross between a psychotic, sociopath serial killer and Mick Jagger. He’s someone Machiavellian, much more cruel, much more strategic, and is more narcissistic", Denis Villeneuve said.