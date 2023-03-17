Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is the new animated film starring Lana Condor and Jane Fonda. Here, check out where to watch the movie via streaming.

Many big stars will be starring in this new animated action comedy from Dreamworks, called Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. Lana Condor, Jane Fonda and Toni Collette are among those who will be lending their voices to star in the story about a teenage kraken whose legacy is to be a warrior.

Universal Pictures is the one who presented the short teaser, where we see how a young girl, named Ruby Gillman, believes that her fate will be the most ordinary of all, but this changes when she realizes that she has inherited a special force that will lead her to great adventures.

Every action movie must have its own villain and this time it will be the mermaids who take that role. Traveling to the depths of the ocean, because the protagonist is descended from the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas, she must fight for the throne and her loved ones.

What platform might 'Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken' be coming to?

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress new movie could arrive to one of the most popular streaming platforms after spending some time in theaters. It is estimated that after 45 days in theaters, the film could debut on Hulu.

This is because several Dreamworks animated works are available in the service's catalog, such as several of the Shrek franchise. They were previously on Netflix, but over time, Hulu has taken the rights away.

When will 'Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken' be released?

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken will hit the big screen on June 30 this year, so there are only a few months left to get to know the new adventure story promised by the studio responsible for big hits such as Madagascar.