Christmas day is a day of celebration where everyone wants to be together with their families, and that is why commercial activity is limited. Here we tell you what time stores and fast food close on Christmas Eve 2022.

The Christmas celebration is one of the most respected in the United States and much of the world. It is time to meet with families and friends, so commercial and sports activities in general are limited, and work with reduced hours than usual. Here we tell you what time stores and fast food close on Christmas Eve 2022.

As for sports, the main soccer leagues in Europe usually stop their activity during this time (the Premier League being the exception) and the same happens, for example, with motorsports, whose competitions usually end at the end of November; just to cite two examples of very popular sports with many fans. But there are several leagues that stop their activity.

Of course, there are always some examples like the NBA or the NFL that will have games throughout Christmas Sunday and also on the eve. As for the commercial activity, it works although with certain limitations. Normally, there is usually activity during the morning and even part of the afternoon, although at night it is very rare.

Hours on New Year's Eve

These hours may be subject to change depending on the franchise or where you live. On average, stores close between 6 and 8 p.m.

Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Eve

BJ's Wholesale Club: 9 am to 6 pm

Costco: 9 am to 5 pm

Hy-Vee: Stores close at 5 pm

Meijer: Stores close at 7 pm

Publix: Stores close at 7 pm

Safeway: 6 am to 7 pm

Sam's Club: Stores close at 6 pm

Trader Joe's: 8 am to 5 pm

Whole Foods: 7 am to 7 pm

Retail Stores Open on Christmas Eve

Apple: 10 am to 6 pm

Barnes & Noble: 9 am to 6 pm

Best Buy: 7 am to 6 pm and extended hours for curbside pickup will not be offered.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Stores close at 6 pm.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 7 am to 6 pm

Dillards: Stores close at 6 pm.

GameStop: 8 am to 8 pm

Hobby Lobby: 9 am to 5:30 pm

Home Depot: 6 am to 5 pm

JCPenny: 10 am to 6 pm

Kmart: 8 am to 10 am

Kohl's: 8 am to 6 pm

Lowe's: Stores close at 6 pm or 7 pm; it will vary depending on location.

Macy's: Most stores close at 6 pm.

Nordstrom: 8 am to 6 pm

Old Navy: 7 am to 7 pm

Sears: 8 am to 6 pm

Target: 7 am to 8 pm

Walmart: 7 am to 6 pm

Convenience Stores & Pharmacies Open on Christmas Eve

7-Eleven: Depending on local owners, hours are subject to change. Some locations will stay open 24/7.

Cumberland Farms: Stores will close at 11 pm.

CVS: 7 am to 8 pm

Sheetz: Stores will be open 24 hours.

Walgreens/Duane Reade: Many stores will be open until midnight. Pharmacy hours will vary and likely close earlier.

Fast Food Chains Open on Christmas Eve

Arby's: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Burger King: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Chick-fil-A: 6:30 am to 3 pm

Del Taco: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Dunkin': Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

In-N-Out Burger: 10:30 am to 11 pm

KFC: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

McDonald's: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Popeyes: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Taco Bell: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Shake Shack: 11 am to 5 pm

Wendy's: Stores will be open.

Whataburger: Stores close at 6 pm.

White Castle: Stores close between 6 and 8 pm.

Fast Casual & Chain Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve

Applebee's: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Boston Market: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

California Pizza Kitchen: Stores close at 8 pm.

The Cheesecake Factory: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Chipotle: Stores will close at 3 pm.

Cracker Barrel: 7 am to 2 pm

Domino's: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Golden Corral: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

IHOP: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Little Caesars: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Olive Garden: 11 am to 8 pm

Panda Express: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Panera Bread: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

P.F. Chang's: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Red Lobster: Stores close at 8 pm.

Ruth's Chris Steak House: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Smashburger: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Starbucks: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Waffle House: Stores will be open at regular hours.

