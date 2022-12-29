Delicious cuisine is an essential part of every party, and New Year's Eve is no different. Here, check out at what time stores and fast food close on December 31 in the United States.

New Year's resolutions should be solidified soon since 2023 is swiftly approaching. The celebrations for New Year's Eve are undoubtedly at the forefront of your mind right now. Once that's taken care of, however, it's wonderful to have something exciting planned for the first day of the new year.

There's no better way to welcome in the year 2023 than by sitting down to a nice meal with your loved ones and reminiscing over the last year. If you're not in the mood to leave the home, don't worry; you can get delicious food delivered back to your own comfort of home.

Get your loved ones something wonderful to eat on the road. However, if you're looking to kick in the new year with a Big Mac, you will be happy to know that many fast food outlets remain open on New Year's Day.

When do restaurants and shops in the United States shut on December 31?

On Fridays and Saturdays, many convenience shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, and eateries will be closed or open for reduced hours. What is more, there are plenty of supermarkets open for business as usual. For example, even while many Chick-fil-A locations will shut at 6:00 PM local time on Fridays and Saturdays, the fast food business warns that hours may still vary by location.

On New Year's Day, however, many supermarkets open at a later time than normal. Many supermarkets also have early New Year's Eve closing hours (December 31).

Bed, Bath, and Beyond: Most stores close at 6:00 PM, but hours may vary based on location

Best Buy: Most stores open from 10 AM to 6:00 PM

CVS: Most stores open regular hours, though pharmacy hours vary by location.

Dick's Sporting Goods: Stores open 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Home Depot: Most stores close at 6:00 PM

HomeGoods: Most stores open from 9:00:30 AM to 6:00 PM

Macy's: Most stores close at 9:00 PM

Marshalls: Most stores close at 6:00 PM

Nordstrom: Most stores open from 10 AM to 6:00 PM

Target: Most stores will close at 9:00 PM

TJ Maxx: Most stores open from 9:00:30 AM to 6:00 PM

Walgreens: Most stores open regular hours, though pharmacy hours vary by location

Walmart: Most stores open regular hours.

ALDI: Most stores close at 7:00 PM

Kroger: All stores are open regular hours.

Publix: All stores open regular hours and close at 9:00 PM

Whole Foods: Most stores open 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Apple (8:00 AM - 6:00 PM; varies by store)

Barnes and Noble (8:00 AM - 6:00 PM)

Bass Pro Shops (9:00 AM - 6:00 PM; varies by store)

Bath & Body Works (8:00 AM - 4 PM; varies by store)

Big Lots (7:00 AM - 7:00 PM)

Boscov’s (7:00 AM - 6:00 PM)

Burlington (7:00 AM - 9:00 PM)

Dollar Tree (8:00 AM - 7:00 PM)

GameStop (8:00 AM - 8:00 PM)

Hobby Lobby (9:00 AM - 5:30 PM)

Ikea (10 AM - 5 PM)

JCPenney (7:00 AM - 6:00 PM)

Kohl’s (8:00 AM - 6:00 PM)

Lowe’s (6:00 AM - 6:00 PM)

Nordstrom Rack (8:00 AM - 6:00 PM; varies by store)

Old Navy (7:00 AM - 6:00 PM; varies by store)

Petco (9:00 AM - 7:00 PM; varies by store)

PetSmart (9:00 AM - 6:00 PM)

Rite Aid (varies by store)

REI (10 AM - 6:00 PM)

Starbucks (varies by store)

Ulta Beauty (7:00 AM - 6:00 PM)

Victoria’s Secret (8:00 AM - 4 PM; varies by store)

