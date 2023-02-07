The 2023 Grammys left us several surprises and great moments for pop culture lovers, but fans couldn't stop thinking about Ben Affleck's apathy during the ceremony. Here's what happened to the actor, according to a source.

Affleck was at the ceremony with his wife Jennifer Lopez, and the camera caught them a few times during the telecast, which, by the way, had the best viewership in three years (12.4 million). The actor didn’t smile or seemed to enjoy any of the performances. And the camera even caught the pair in what appeared to be a tense conversation.

After the ceremony, Lopez shared some clips and photos of the night. "Always the best time with my love, my husband," Lopez captioned the series where Affleck was seen going in for a quick kiss. But, despite the caption, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the actor wasn’t in the best headspace.

Ben Affleck’s Grammys attitude explained by source

According to what a source told Entertainment Tonight, Affleck’s attitude at the Grammys was due to exhaustion. The source said that the Batman actor has been "very busy working on several projects" and simply was "feeling tired."

"He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn't his usual self," the source explained, before adding that Lopez “had a great time and wanted Ben to be excited to be there, but she understood where he was coming from,” the source said.

“Jen knows Ben is a great husband, and they still made sure to have a good night together”and that she "knows how supportive Ben is towards her and her work, but also gets that Ben is more of a homebody, and it isn't his thing to be out at events all the time."