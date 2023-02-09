The Spider-Verse is getting an expansion at Amazon Prime with a new live-action series centered on Spider-Man Noir. Here, check out everything you need to know about this project, including plot and what we know so far.

Time and time again, Spider-Man has proven to be one of the most beloved comic book characters so it’s really not surprising that Sony is on its way of developing several projects around it. And, as Variety has learned, one of them would be a new live-action series for Amazon Prime Video inspired by the Noir version.

While there hasn’t been any official confirmation of another sequel for Marvel’s Spider-Man with Tom Holland (or any other plan with Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire for that matter), the studio has already been working on other movies with other characters connected to the web-slinger.

One is the ‘Madame Web’ adaptation with Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, as well as the ‘Kraven the Hunter’ film starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Also, there’s the upcoming ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse,’ and a third Venom in development. But, for now, here’s what we know about this new project.

What will the ‘Spider-Man Noir’ series be about?

According to Variety, the “untitled series will follow an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City. An individual with knowledge of the project says that the show will be set in its own universe and the main character will not be Peter Parker.”

It would be connected to other Marvel characters?

There’s not much details so far. But it’s unknown what other characters could appear. At the moment, Sony has control over 900 characters associated with the Spider-Man franchise. Inf fact, they are developing with Prime Video another series “Silk: Spider Society” from showrunner Angela Kang.

Who is behind the show?

Variety reports that Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer. He developed the idea with Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and former Sony boss Amy Pascal.