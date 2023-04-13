HBO's new platform, whose slogan will be The One to Watch, is ready to see the light of day and many are wondering what will happen to its old users. Here, check out everything you need to know Max and if old subscriptions will have any changes.

Max is the new streaming platform, born from the merger of two big players: HBO Max and Discovery+. All services are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, so it was to be expected that a move would be made to combine them. The announcement was made just a few days ago and was released along with other news, such as some of the most promising original titles.

The arrival of the platform is something to be excited about, as it will bring with it all of HBO's iconic series, such as House of the Dragon, which will soon release its second season. While some of Discovery's unscripted productions will also be available, along with all the upcoming Warner Bros. movies in 4K UHD.

These changes will take place soon, as HBO Max will finally say goodbye on May 23, to make way for its new successor. The tests will be carried out first in the United States, which will be the first to test the service, as it will arrive in Latin America by the end of the year and in Europe at the beginning of 2024.

Will HBO Max users be served for the new platform?

Yes! There is no need to worry, as all those who already have an account on the HBO Max platform will continue in the same way. The service subscriptions will be automatically transferred to the new Max. The same goes for Discovery+, except that these accounts will use the same service as always, as it is independent.

For those who do not already have a user and would like to join the community, three plan options will be offered. The Max Ad-Lite, which will cost $9.99 per month. The Max Ad Free, which will cost $15.99 per month. And finally the Max Ultimate Ad Free, which will cost $19.99 per month and will provide four simultaneous streams, 4K Ultra HD resolution and 100 offline downloads.