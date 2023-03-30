Miley Cyrus and her godmother Dolly Parton’s duet “Rainbowland” was in the middle of a controversy after it was vetoed from the lineup of a spring concert at an Elementary School in Wisconsin. Here, check out everything you need to know about the situation.

Miley Cyrus and her godmother Dolly Parton’s duet “Rainbowland” was in the middle of a controversy after it was vetoed from the lineup of a spring concert at Heyer Elementary School in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The issue gathered national attention after the language teacher Melissa Tempel tweeted about the decision, earlier this week.

"My first graders were so excited to sing Rainbowland for our spring concert but it has been vetoed by our administration. When will it end?" she wrote, next to a picture of some of the song lyrics, which was part of Miley’s album “Younger Now.”

Part of the lyrics read: “Living in Rainbowland/ Where you and I go hand in hand/ Oh, I’d be lying if I said this was fine/ All the hurt and the hate going on here/ We are rainbows, me and you/ Every color, every hue/ Let’s shine on through/ Together, we can start living in a Rainbowland.”

Why was 'Rainbowland' axed?

Per the Associated Press, parents in the district believe the song "encourages LGBTQ acceptance and references rainbows." However, the district explained that it was "determined that the song could be deemed controversial in accordance with [Board Policy 2240 - Controversial Issues in the Classroom]."

According to the report, the policy states that a “controversial issue” is any topic "on which opposing points of view have been promulgated by responsible opinion; which may be the subject of intense public argument, disagreement or disapproval; which may have political, social or personal impacts on students and/or the community; and which is likely to arouse both support and opposition in the community."

Per Billboard, Waukesha Superintendent James Sebert emailed a statement to Wisconsin Public Radio in which he said, “the question was around whether the song was appropriate for the age and maturity level of the first-grade students.”

The outlet also explains that after the ban, the school’s music teacher replaced it with the Muppets’ “Rainbow Connection,” which was also initially banned, but later accepted after pushback from parents and Waukesha’s Alliance for Education.

Did Miley Cyrus or Dolly Parton respond to the controversy?

Miley Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation — a nonprofit that supports the LGBTQ community and homeless youth — released a statement regarding the ban, and announced that they are making a donation to the organization Pride and Less Prejudice, which provides LGBTQ-inclusive books to pre-K through 3rd grade classrooms.

“To the inspiring first grade students at Heyer Elementary, keep being YOU. We believe in our Happy Hippie heart that you’ll be the ones to brush the judgment and fear aside and make all of us more understanding and accepting,” read a tweet from the organization. See the Happy Hippie tweets below.