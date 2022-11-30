When You Finish Saving the World is Jesse Eisenberg's new feature film debut. Here, check out all about the upcoming film, which will star Finn Wolfhard and Julianne Moore.

Jesse Eisenberg returns to the big screen with his new feature debut, marking his directorial debut. When You Finish Saving the World will not only bring the new title to the actor, but it is also the first time he has written the story and screenplay from scratch and on his own.

Earlier this year, it received several good reviews after its run at Sundance. While at Cannes, Eisenberg was nominated for the Caméra d'Or for Best First Film, so it is expected to be one of the best productions of next year. It may even be one of the possible nominees for the Academy Awards...

On the other hand, the feature film was produced by Becky Glupczynski, Ali Herting, Dave McCary and Emma Stone, who shared the screen with the now director in the Zombieland saga. It will be distributed by A24 and is scheduled for release in 2023, although the exact date is not yet known.

What is the plot of When You Finish Saving the World?

According to the official synopsis, the story portrays Evelyn and her oblivious son Ziggy, who seek replacements for each other. While Evelyn desperately tries to raise an unassuming teenager, Ziggy gropes a bright young woman at school. The two begin to drift apart during the protagonist's adolescence.

Who are the cast of When You Finish Saving the World?

Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard will star in the story as Evelyn and Ziggy. Other actors will join the cast as the plot develops. Check out who makes up the rest of the cast: