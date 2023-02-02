Starring Jonathan Groff, Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint, “Knock at the Cabin” is the latest star-studded horror film to come to the big screen. Here we tell you when and on which platform it will be available to stream.

When and how to watch 'Knock At the Cabin' on streaming

"Knock at the Cabin," the new horror drama directed by M. Night Shyamalan, is set to hit theaters on February 3, 2023. Starring Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint, the film is set to extend horror’s great streak at the box office, after other hits such as “M3gan” and “Smile.”

Written by Steve Desmond, Michael Sherman and Shyamalan, the film revolves around an impossible question: would you save your family or save humanity? This is what the family in the film has to think about as they are taken hostage by four armed strangers who will put them in an unthinkable situation.

Apart from Bautista and Grint, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge and Abby Quinn are also part of the cast. So, while the film is on its way to theaters, check out when it could be available to stream and on which platform we can expect it.

When and where will ‘Knock at the cabin’ be available to watch online?

As we said before, Knock at the Cabin is set to have a wide release in the United States from February 3, 2023. If you wish to watch it in theaters, you can check out local showings on Fandango, AMC Theaters, Cinemark Theaters or Regal Theaters.

While it isn’t available to stream yet, we know that the movie will land eventually on PeacockTV, which you can get for $5 (with ads) or $10 (without ads). We know this, as the film is distributed by Universal and they have a deal.

Also, the movie should be on streaming sometime before June 3rd, as the deal between studio and streaming says that all the releases should come out on the service within four months of their theatrical release.

*This article will be updated.