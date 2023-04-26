The big premiere of Red, White & Royal Blue is not too far away. Check here when and how to watch Uma Thurman's movie streaming.

Red, White & Royal Blue is the next young adult love movie to rock the world. Starring Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts) and Taylor Zakhar Perez (The Kissing Booth 2) as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz, it promises to be a favorite of the year.

The plot portrays the lives of two royalty figures, the son of the American President and the British Prince, who spark a feud that turns out to be something more. It will be directed by Matthew Lopez, from a screenplay by Ted Malawer and author Casey McQuiston.

The cast will be full of great entertainment stars. One of them is Uma Thurman, who will be playing Ellen Claremont. The Oscar-nominated actress will be joined by Ellie Bamber, Sarah Shahi, Clifton Collins Jr. and Stephen Fry, among others.

To which streaming platform will Red, White & Royal Blue arrive?

Get ready fans and readers! The adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on August 11th of this year. So the countdown has already begun and there are only a few months left to get to know this great love story.

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez shared the first official poster released by the streaming platform on Thursday afternoon, April 26. There is still a while to go to see the film's teaser, but it is estimated that more will be released closer to the date.