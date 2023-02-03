Somebody That I Used to Know is the new film from Alison Brie and Jay Ellis that will show us a journey through nostalgia. Here, check out how and when to see Dave Franco's project.

When and how to watch 'Somebody I Used to Know' on streaming

Alison Brie (Community) and Jay Ellis (Top Gun: Maverick) teamed up to bring Somebody I Used to Know to the screen. Created from a screenplay by the actress and her husband Dave Franco (Now You See Me) , who is also the director, the story will mark a before and after in the lives of the characters.

The official plot portrays that on a trip to her hometown, workaholic Ally remembers her ex Sean and begins to question everything about the person she has become. Things become more confusing when she meets Cassidy, who reminds her of the person she used to be. It will take us on a journey into nostalgia.

Kiersey Clemons and Danny Pudi will also join the cast, where the former will play Cassidy and the latter will play Benny. These characters will interact with the main characters on a constant basis and will set the course of the plot. Here, check when it will be available to watch...

When and where will 'Somebody I Used to Know' be released?

The romantic comedy will arrive on Amazon Prime Video in mid-February, more specifically on Friday, February 10. The streaming platform is home to several hits and some of the most promising upcoming productions, such as Daisy Jones & the Six.

In case you don't have a subscription yet, remember that Franco's new work will be available only to users, whose membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.