When and how to watch or stream Milo Ventimiglia's new show 'The Company You Keep'

Milo Ventimiglia is returning to TV with the spy-romantic-thriller ‘The Company You Keep.’ However, the ‘This is Us’ actor is now showing a new side of him after portraying favorite-TV dad. Check out here, when and how to watch the premiere.

The series will follow Charlie (Ventimiglia), a con-man, and Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), an undercover CIA agent, who start a romance unaware of each other's true professions and that their missions are intertwined.

Based on the South Korean show My Fellow Citizens, the show has been adapted by Julia Cohen (Riverdale, Legion). The rest of the cast includes: William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell and Polly Draper.

Where to watch or stream ‘The Company You Keep’?

The Company You Keep will premiere tonight (Sunday, Feb. 19th) at 10 PM on ABC, right after American Idol’s premiere. The show will air weekly on the same sloth, and it will also be available to live stream on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Is ‘The Company You Keep’ available on Hulu?

Yes, you can also live stream ‘The Company You Keep’ on Hulu but you have to wait until the following day, when the episodes will be available on the streaming platform. You can subscribe to Hulu from $7,95 (with ads).