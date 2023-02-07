Stan, Kyle, Eric, and Kenny will be back for the 26th season of South Park. Here, check out when the debut episode will premiere and how to watch it or stream it.

Stan, Kyle, Eric, and Kenny will be back for a new season of South Park. The animated series, created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, will return for its 26th season. It’s not clear how many episodes will be debuting but we already know when it will premiere.

[Watch South Park on fuboTV]

According to the episode synopsis via Youtube, Clyde and Scott pitch their movie idea to Kyle. While that doesn’t give us much information, the episode is titled ‘Cupid Ye,’ so we can assume that it might involve Kanye West.

The 25th season of the Emmy-winning series premiered last year, and only featured six episodes. It also included two specials titled The Streaming Wars Part 1 and Part 2 as a conclusion.

When and how to watch the premiere of Season 26 of South Park

The debut episode of Season 26 of South Park, titled “Cupid Ye,” will air on Wednesday, February 8, at 10:00p ET/PT on Comedy Central. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States.

The other official description of the episode, from South Park Studios, states "Cartman is jealous of the friendship that’s developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it."

In 2021, Parker and Stone signed a deal with ViacomCBS for a multi-season renewal of the iconic animated series, which also included 14 original South Park hour-long movies for Paramount+. The deal was reportedly for for $900 million.