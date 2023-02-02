‘Dear Edward’ is a TV series adaptation of the 2020 best-selling novel of the same name by Ann Napolitano. Check out here when and how to watch or stream this drama which includes stars such as Connie Britton.

‘Dear Edward’ is an upcoming series based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Ann Napolitano, which debuted on The New York Times best seller list at number two. The series follows a 12-year-old boy who is the only survivor of a plane crash as he tries to move on alongside other people affected by it.

Edward (Colin O’Brien), who also suffers from social anxiety, will move with his aunt and uncle (Taylor Schilling and Carter Hudson) in the New York City suburbs. While they’re dealing with their own losses, all people affected by the tragedy are set to be part of a three-month group therapy.

Other characters on the show are portrayed by Connie Britton, Anna Uzele, Amy Forsyth, Idris DeBrand, Khloe Bruno, Brian d’Arcy James, Robin Tunney, among others. Check out here when and how to watch this drama.

When and how to watch ‘Dear Edward’?

The series will premiere three episodes on February 3, 2023. The seven episodes left will be airing through March 24, 2023. The series will be only available to stream on AppleTV+, which you can get for $6.99 per month.

With eleven reviews, the series has a 64% approval on Rotten Tomatoes. The majority of the reviews acknowledges that the series struggles with making sense of its characters outside grief, but that some performances, especially The White Lotus’ Connie Britton, are worth watching.

The book by Napolitano was inspired by the real crash of the Airways Flight 771 that resulted in the death of 103 passengers and crew except for Ruben Van Assouw, a 9-year-old boy. However, it’s not a true story.