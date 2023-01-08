Prince Harry will be interviewed in several shows to talk about his upcoming autobiography 'Spare,' which has already been causing a stir. Check out when and where to watch them or stream them in the United States.

Prince Harry has been causing a stir thanks to the revelations about his family in his upcoming autobiography ‘Spare,’ out on Tuesday (Jan. 10th). Thanks to leaks and teaser previews from interviews, the interest in the book has increased and everyone wants to know what he has got to say.

So far, some of the most incendiary allegations are a physical fight between him and Prince William, who he describes as “his beloved brother” as well as his "arch nemesis.” He also claims that William and his wife, Kate, were the ones who encouraged him to dress up as a Nazi for a costume party, as well as recollections from his time in Afghanistan.

The interest on the royal family affairs hasn’t stopped, not even after Netflix premiered the docuseries “Harry & Meghan” in December. So, if you want to know what Prince Harry has to say about his upcoming book, check out where to watch all his interviews this weekend, including 60 minutes.

When and where to watch or stream Prince Harry’s interview on 60 minutes?

Prince Harry will appear on 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper on Sunday, January 8th at

7pm ET (11pm CT and 9pm PT). The interview will be broadcasted on CBS live. However, it will be accessible to stream the following day on Paramount+.

Is Prince Harry’s interview on ITV available in the US? How to watch it

The UK interview with Tom Bradby will be 90 minutes long and it will be airing on Sunday, Jan. 8th at 4pm ET, 3pm CT and 1pm PT. While ITV isn’t available to watch in the US, you can watch the programme, titled “Harry: The Interview” on the channel's streaming service ITVX with a VPN.

When is Prince Harry appearing on Good Morning America? How to watch

On January 9, Good Morning America on ABC will air Michael Strahan's interview with the Duke at 7am ET (4am PT). This will be followed by a special at 8.30pm ET on ABC News Live. You can stream it via Hulu.