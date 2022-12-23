For the most part, kids everywhere have faith in Santa Claus or another gift-bringing figure, and during the Christmas festivities, people all around the globe exchange gifts with one another. Here, find out when Americans traditionally begin opening their Christmas presents.

The custom of exchanging presents is centuries old and has long been linked to the Christian celebration of Christmas. It was quickly adopted by retailers, who found that the weeks and then the whole month leading up to Christmas were quite lucrative. In an attempt to get their parents to spend more money, businesses began targeting youngsters as early as the turn of the century.

Children all throughout the globe put their faith in a mythical Christmas gift-giver, whether it is Christkind in Germany or the Three Wise Men in Spain, or St. Nicholas, Santa Claus, or Father Christmas. However, an ancient Christian belief in the gifts delivered to Jesus by the Wise Men is at the heart of the tradition of exchanging presents at Christmas.

Similarly, these gifts are dispersed to many locations. In the United States, Christmas stockings are hung by the fireplace and filled with gifts. St. Nicholas is credited with inspiring the tradition of displaying stockings on the fireplace mantel. It is also a practice in many cultures to place gifts for loved ones under the Christmas tree.

When do Americans traditionally begin unwrapping their Christmas presents?

Many American Christmas customs are universal - such as the trees, decorations, and Santa Claus the timing of the present opening tends to vary widely from family to family. Most American families wait until breakfast on Christmas morning to start breaking open presents or unpacking.

There is often an established pattern for who passes out presents and in what order they are unwrapped. The most up-to-date gift-opening date is January 6, or a month after the earliest. The day is known as Epiphany, and this holiday is widely commemorated across the Catholic world.