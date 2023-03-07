Chris Evans and Ana de Armas team up for the third time for the romantic comedy thriller ‘Ghosted,' after working on 'Knives Out' and 'The Gray Man.' Here's everything you need to know.

When does Ghosted comes out? How to watch Chris Evans and Ana de Armas' new movie

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas team up for the third time for the romantic comedy thriller ‘Ghosted,’ in which the pair will, once again, showcase their chemistry and fighting skills. AppleTV+ already released the trailer, which has been a talking point in social media.

As the title clearly implies, the movie will follow Cole (Evans), who after having a first date with Sadie (de Armas) is left confused when she ghosts him and doesn’t respond to his messages. However, he decides to travel to London to surprise her with a “romantic gesture” only to find out that she is a secret agent on a mission.

Apart from Evans and De Armas, the movie, directed by Dexter Fletcher, stars Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris and Tate Donovan. Here’s when you will be able to watch it on streaming.

When is ‘Ghosted’ coming out?

The romantic thriller will come out on April 21 on AppleTV+, which you can get with a subscription. This will be their third collaboration between Evans and de Armas, previously starring alongside one another in Knives Out (2019) and The Gray Man (2022).

The screenplay was penned by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. While the trailer features plenty of action and jokes, Twitter users have realized that the movie might have some problems with the VFX, as in one of the stills, Evans seems to have been added digitally.

Check out the trailer below: