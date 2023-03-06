The British historical drama ‘Sandinton,’ adapted from the unfinished manuscript by Jane Austen, will return for its third and final season. Here's everything you need to know about when and how to watch it, as well as the cast.

When does Season 3 of Sanditon start and where to watch the series?

The British historical drama ‘Sanditon,’ adapted from the unfinished manuscript by Jane Austen, will return for its third season, after a long-wait. The series stars Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood, a young and naive heroine who navigates the new seaside resort of Sanditon.

While Austen only finished eleven chapters before her death in 1817, creator Andrew Davies used the developed characters to complete the story, which is set during the Regency period, specially in a time of social change.

The series first aired its first season in 2019 in the UK, and premiered in January 2020 in the US. While not as popular as other period dramas such as Bridgerton or The Gilded Age, fans of the show will want to know how Charlotte’s story ends. Here’s when and how to watch Season 3.

When is Season 3 of Sanditon coming out?

The final season of Sanditon will premiere on Sunday, March 19 at 9 p.m. ET with episodes dropping weekly. The third season is set to have six episodes, just as the first two installments.

Where to watch Sanditon?

You can watch Sanditon in the US on PBS. However, you can also stream it on PBS.org, PBS Passport, or the PBS MASTERPIECE Prime Video Channel, which is available to Amazon Prime members for an additional monthly cost. You can also purchase the season and/or individual episodes. Sanditon may also be seen via Apple, YouTube, Comcast, Verizon, Vudu, and Google Play.

Who is in the cast of Season 3 of Sanditon?

There are new characters for Season 3, which includes: Emma Fielding (Years and Years, Van der Valk) as Lady Montrose, Alice Orr-Ewing (Andor, A Very English Scandal) as Lydia, Edward Davis (Emma) as Lord Henry Montrose, James Bolam (New Tricks) as Rowleigh Pryce, and Liam Garrigan (Cobra, Small Axe) as Samuel Colbourne. Meanwhile, the returning cast includes:

Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood

Crystal Clarke as Georgiana Lambe

Anne Reid as Lady Denham

Kris Marshall as Tom Parker

Kate Ashfield as Mary Parker

Jack Fox as Sir Edward Denham

Lily Sacofsky as Clara Brereton

Rosie Graham as Alison Heywood

Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Alexander Colbourne

Alexander Vlahos as Charles Lockhart

Frank Blake as Captain Declan Fraser

Maxim Ays as Captain William Carter