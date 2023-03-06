The British historical drama ‘Sanditon,’ adapted from the unfinished manuscript by Jane Austen, will return for its third season, after a long-wait. The series stars Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood, a young and naive heroine who navigates the new seaside resort of Sanditon.
While Austen only finished eleven chapters before her death in 1817, creator Andrew Davies used the developed characters to complete the story, which is set during the Regency period, specially in a time of social change.
The series first aired its first season in 2019 in the UK, and premiered in January 2020 in the US. While not as popular as other period dramas such as Bridgerton or The Gilded Age, fans of the show will want to know how Charlotte’s story ends. Here’s when and how to watch Season 3.
When is Season 3 of Sanditon coming out?
The final season of Sanditon will premiere on Sunday, March 19 at 9 p.m. ET with episodes dropping weekly. The third season is set to have six episodes, just as the first two installments.
Where to watch Sanditon?
You can watch Sanditon in the US on PBS. However, you can also stream it on PBS.org, PBS Passport, or the PBS MASTERPIECE Prime Video Channel, which is available to Amazon Prime members for an additional monthly cost. You can also purchase the season and/or individual episodes. Sanditon may also be seen via Apple, YouTube, Comcast, Verizon, Vudu, and Google Play.
Who is in the cast of Season 3 of Sanditon?
There are new characters for Season 3, which includes: Emma Fielding (Years and Years, Van der Valk) as Lady Montrose, Alice Orr-Ewing (Andor, A Very English Scandal) as Lydia, Edward Davis (Emma) as Lord Henry Montrose, James Bolam (New Tricks) as Rowleigh Pryce, and Liam Garrigan (Cobra, Small Axe) as Samuel Colbourne. Meanwhile, the returning cast includes:
Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood
Crystal Clarke as Georgiana Lambe
Anne Reid as Lady Denham
Kris Marshall as Tom Parker
Kate Ashfield as Mary Parker
Jack Fox as Sir Edward Denham
Lily Sacofsky as Clara Brereton
Rosie Graham as Alison Heywood
Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Alexander Colbourne
Alexander Vlahos as Charles Lockhart
Frank Blake as Captain Declan Fraser
Maxim Ays as Captain William Carter