When does Season 9 of The Flash premiere and how to watch or stream it?

‘The Flash,’ starring Grant Gustin as the beloved superhero, is coming to an end with its ninth season. The series is part of the so-called ‘Arrowverse,’ which started with ‘Arrow’ in 2012 and it will actually put an end to all the storylines within it.

[Watch The Flash free on fuboTV]

Gustin will be back as Barry Allen/Flash, as well as Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight also returning from previous seasons. Meanwhile Jon Cor was promoted to series regular from his recurring status in the previous two seasons.

Since its beginning in 2014, the series has been well received by critics and fans alike. The final season will have cameos from other ‘Arrowverse’ characters, including Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/The Green Arrow, as well as Javicia Leslie as Batwoman.

When and how to watch or stream the premiere of Season 9 of The Flash

The ninth season of The Flash will premiere on Wednesday, February 8th at 9 PM (ET) on The CW. The series will also be live streamed on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. The season will have 13 episodes.

Showrunner Eric Wallace stated that the cast and crew had originally expected the series to end with the eighth season. However, after the ninth season was ordered, he had to rewrite the season eight finale to not be a series finale.

As he has already put all his cards for Season 8, he said that he wants to ended the series “on a really positive, high note” by regarding the “audience with things that I know they have been asking for and looking forward to; scratching off things on my own bucket list, as a fan.”