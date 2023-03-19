It's almost time for the start of the spring in the Northern Hemisphere. The days will be longer and warmer. Here, check out where is the Spring Equinox 2023.

Despite some chilly weather, it’s almost time for spring to arrive. The word “equinox,” which comes from Latin, means “equal night.” That means, that during the equinox, the length of daytime and nighttime are the same in all the regions of the planet.

However, while in the Northern Hemisphere we’re leaving behind winter, the Southern Hemisphere is entering fall. During the equinox, the Earth’s hemispheres aren’t tilted towards or away from the sun.

However, this begins to change right after the equinox. So, the Northern Hemisphere, which is leaning closer to the sun, receives more sunlight and warmer temperatures, while the contrary happens in the Southern Hemisphere. So, when is the Spring Equinox 2023?

When is the Vernal Equinox 2023? Date and Time

The Spring Equinox, or Vernal Equinox, will fall on Monday March 20, at 17:24 ET. The equinox can fall any time between the 19th and 21st day of March. This day is considered the official start of the Spring in the Northern Hemisphere, and it will last until June 21, which is when the Summer Solstice takes place.

However, this is for the astronomical point of view. Apart from the Spring Equinox, there’s a second equinox, which takes place in September, and it marks the beginning of the fall and the end of the summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

Spiritually speaking, the Spring Equinox is associated with an “awakening” and “new beginnings,” as the flowers start to bloom again. That’s why many cultures have associated with their particular Gods, and several rituals are celebrated, such as the Druids rituals.