'The Last Of Us' star Pedro Pascal is back as Mando in the third season of 'The Mandalorian,' which has already premiered on Disney+. Here, check out the release schedule.

If the huge success of the HBO post-apocalyptic drama ‘The Last Of Us’ wasn’t enough, Pedro Pascal will return as Mando for the third season of ‘The Mandalorian,’ one of the latest Star Wars spin-off series. Here’s what you need to know about the episode release schedule.

The third installment of the series premiered and some fans might be some-what confused about where things stand between Mando and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, his adorable green friend. So, it’s quite required to also have watched ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ or at least be familiar with the plot.

The official logline for the season: “Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.” So, here’s when you can watch all the episodes of Season 3.

When Does The Mandalorian Season Three air?

The first episode of the Mandalorian premiered on Wednesday, March 1 on Disney+. The series will have eight episodes, and all the episodes will drop weekly on the platform. The final will drop on April 19th.

Episode 1: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Episode 2: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Episode 3: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Episode 4: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Episode 5: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Episode 6: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Episode 7: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Episode 8: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

What time does The Mandalorian drops on Disney+?

All episodes will drop at 3:00 AM ET/12:01 AM PT on Disney+ on Wednesdays. The runtime of each episode can vary, but in general, they are 35 or 52 minutes long. The premiere was 35 minutes long.