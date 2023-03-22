The Emmy-winning mockumentary sitcom ‘Abbott Elementary's' has been one of the most successful shows of ABC in recent years. Here, check out when Season 2 is coming back.

The Emmy-winning mockumentary sitcom ‘Abbott Elementary' has been one of the most successful comedy series of ABC in recent years. It’s not only one of the most viewed shows, it has also earned critical acclaim.

Quinta Brunson, who is also the creator, stars as Janine Teagues, a positive second-grade teacher at the poorly funded Abbott Elementary, a fictional predominantly black school in Philadelphia.

The ensemble cast includes Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. In the middle of Season 2, some fans have noticed that the show isn’t airing, here’s when it returns to the screen.

When is Abbott Elementary airing Episode 20 of Season 2?

The second season of the series is almost coming to an end, with only three episodes left. However, fans won’t watch them until April 5th, when the 20th episode will air. The season finale is scheduled for April 19th.

However, fans of the show can rest assured knowing that the series will come back for a third season. ABC renewed it early, in January 2023, just after the series won three Emmy Awards from seven nominations.