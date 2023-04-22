Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Citadel) and Sam Heughan (Outlander) will star in the rom-com 'Love Again,' alongside Celine Dion. Here's when the movie will get to streaming and in which platform.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is keeping herself busy. After starring in Prime Video's series Citadel alongside Richard Madden, the actress will appear in the upcoming romantic comedy “Love Again” with Season 7 Outlander’s star Sam Heughan.

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the movie, previously titled "It's All Coming Back To Me,” is a remake of a German film called SMS Fur Dich, which was also an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Sofie Cramer. Alongside Chopra and Heughan, Celine Dion will also star as a fictionalized version of herself.

The story follows Mira Ray (Chopra Jonas), whose fiancé tragically dies. As she is coping with her grief, she starts sending text messages to his old phone number without knowing that it’s been taken by another man (Heughan). If you want to know when you can watch the movie online, check it out.

Will ‘Love Again’ be available to stream?

The movie will come out exclusively in theaters on May 5, 2023 after two change of releases dates. While there’s no official release date for streaming yet, we can speculate when it will come on digital, VOD and on demand platforms.

As it’s distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, the film will land on Netflix, as a part of their Pay1 deal, for which all Sony theatrical releases come to the platform around 6 months after they debut in theaters. So, that means that 'Love Again' will be available around November.

Apart from appearing in the movie, Dion also produced new music for the project. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas, Chopra’s husband, also has a cameo with Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene and Celia Imrie completing the cast.