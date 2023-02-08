Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek star in the third and final installment of the Magic Mike’s franchise, which is directed by Steven Soderbergh. Here, check out when is the movie coming to streaming.

Channing Tatum will be back as stripper Mike Lane for the third and final installment of the Magic Mike’s franchise. Steven Soderbergh, who helmed the first movie, is also back in the director’s chair. Salma Hayek, on the other hand, joins the cast as Mike’s new girlfriend, Maxandra Mendoza.

For this installment, viewers will meet Mike as he’s once again struggling financially, as he’s no longer a dancer, and his furniture business declined throughout the pandemic. That until he meets Max, a socialité who will bring him with her to London and help him create a show.

While the installment has received mixed to bad reviews, fans of the franchise will still want to see Tatum dancing one more time (even though the old gang isn’t here). Here, check out when the film is coming to streaming.

Is ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ available to stream?

Not yet, but it will. The film will first have a theatrical release this Friday, Feb. 10th. You can check out your local showings on websites such as Fandango, Cinemark or AMC Theaters. If you wish to watch it online, you have to wait for it to land on HBO Max.

As ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ is being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, we know that the film will end on the platform. However, an official date for its streaming release hasn’t been disclosed yet. The typical window has been 45 days after the theatrical premiere.

For example, Black Adam was released in the US on October 21, 2022 and the movie came out on HBO Max on December 16th, one month and 25 days later. So, it could be available to stream in late April or beginning of May.