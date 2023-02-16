'Drive to Survive' has been one of Netflix’s most popular documentary series, even inspiring other products such as 'Break Point.' Now, the show will release its fifth installment, which will be centered on the 2022 season of Formula 1.

After refusing to take an active part of Season 4, Verstappen has changed his mind and he will be featured in the upcoming episodes. The Red Bull driver sat-down with Netflix executives, and he will give exclusive interviews.

While Verstappen led the season with relative ease, his eventual crowning as back-to-back world champion also involved some controversy, such as Red Bull being involved in a cost-cap saga which divided the paddock. Here, check out when you can catch the fifth season.

When is Season 5 of Drive To Survive coming out on Netflix?

The fifth season of ‘Drive To Survive’ will be released on Friday 24 February, 2023. As is custom with Netflix original shows, the series will be released at midnight Pacific Time, meaning 3am (ET) in New York.

The season will have 10 episodes, and as always, it will feature all ten Formula 1 teams, including Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull. And, of course, exclusive interviews and never-seen footage will be available.

The success of ‘Drive to Survive’ inspired Netflix to create similar documentary series about other sports such as ‘Break Point,’ which follows some of the top players in the ATP and WTA circuits, as well as ‘Full Swing,’ about golf players.