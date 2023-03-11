There are only a few days left to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style and surrounded by many friends and partying. It is one of the many festivities that bring joy to the streets. Here, check when it will be this year.

Although St. Patrick's Day is not a holiday in the United States, it is usually celebrated in a big way anyway. It is the ideal time to go out and enjoy a good beer with your friends or simply go do various themed activities with your family, such as being part of one of the many parades.

The most iconic so far is usually held in New York City and it is considered the oldest and largest in the world. The first took place in 1762, fourteen years before the Declaration of Independence was signed. New York's St. Patrick's Day parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Fifth Avenue from East 44th Street to East 79th Street.

The celebration itself is of Catholic origin, so there are some religions that are not motivated to commemorate it. However, over the years, many have chosen to just enjoy the day and the excitement that can be seen in the streets of different cities around the world. Here, check out when it will be this year...

What day is St. Patrick's Day this year?

St. Patrick's Day is not only known as one of the most joyous holidays of the year, but it is also recognized as the feast of the patron saint of Ireland. It is celebrated every year on March 17 and this year it will fall on Friday. So you can go out and celebrate in a big way...

Why is St. Patrick's Day celebrated in March?

The celebrations are held in March as a commemoration of the death of St. Patrick of Ireland. It is of Christian origin and takes place every 17th of that month. He was known as the Apostle of the European country and it is believed that he died of old age during the year 46, although there are several modern analyses that indicate that it actually happened around 493.