Sony Pictures is expanding its own ‘Spider-Verse' with Venom as one of the most profitable franchises. Tom Hardy has confirmed that the third film is on its way. Check out the potential release date.

When is Venom 3 coming out? Everything we know so far about the film

While Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially started its Phase 5 with the release of ‘Quantumania,’ Sony Pictures is still working on its own ‘Spider-Verse,’ which includes the upcoming spinoffs of Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, Morbius, El Muerto and, of course, Venom.

After the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage in October 2021, producer Amy Pascal confirmed that a third movie with the symbiote was being planned, which was heavily implied by the post-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While fans haven’t got news about the project, apart from a CinemaCon announcement in April 2022, Tom Hardy has announced that the third installment is already in pre-production. Meaning that it will come sooner than expected. Here’s what we know about the film.

Venom 3: When is the third film coming out?

“Whilst working on V3 pre prep @lelping @sonypictures @sony @venommovie this throwback came up,” Hardy shared on his Instagram while posting a deleted scene from the first film, which came out in 2018.

The user @lelping is Kelly Marcel, screenwriter of all the Venom movies, who will also be Venom 3 director, which will be her directorial feature debut. So far, it’s all we know about the project, which doesn’t have a release date confirmed yet.

But, judging from the facts, we can expect a 2025 release date, as a 2024 release is highly unlikely, as the movie still will have to go through principal photography and post-production. On the other hand, it will be interesting to see how the movie addresses the ‘No Way Home’ cameo, in which Eddie Brock learned about the existence of Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Eddie was soon flung back to his reality, but a piece of the symbiote remained behind. As Spider-Man 4 has been also confirmed, things in the Multiverse could get really interesting. Another Spidey movie that is coming soon is the animated ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ (out on June 2, 2023).