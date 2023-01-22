“Your Place or Mine,” starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, is one of the many films that are coming to Netflix this year. Check out when you can watch this romantic comedy.

If you’re looking for a fair share of romance and laughs, you can count on Netflix to deliver the perfect romantic comedy for such an occasion. “Your Place or Mine,” starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, is one of the many films that are coming to the platform this year.

The film is directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, who has created classics such as The Devil Wears Prada, 27 Dresses and Morning Glory. The film will follow Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher), who are best friends and total opposites.

When she needs to travel to New York and stay in Peter's apartment, he comes to her house in Los Angeles and takes care of her kid. This swap will lead to… A new relationship between them? If you’re interested in watching it, check out the release date.

What is Your Place or Mine’s release date?

This rom-com will be available to stream on Netflix from February 10, just in time for Valentine’s Day. While Witherspoon and Kutcher will play the titular characters, Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) will play a worthy rival.

The rest of the cast includes: Steve Zahn, Zoë Chao, Tig Notaro, Vella Lovell and Griffin Matthews. While the heart of the story is romance, Brosh told Tudum that there are also other kinds of love in the movie.

“There’s parental love, friend love, love for a city that you live in. There’s a warmth and a lovingness to the environment that’s created in the movie. [It] was a really fun place to go to every day, and to imagine these people who really treat each other with a lot of kindness and respect.”