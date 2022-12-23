The unfortunate reality is that no matter when you choose to decorate your home with a Christmas tree, it will have to be taken down. Here, learn the date by which Christmas trees in the United States must be put away.

Christmas is a major holiday in the United States because it is a time for people to gather with their loved ones and enjoy the holiday season. In the US, the Christmas season officially kicks out on Thanksgiving Day, the fourth Thursday of November. To many Americans, December 25, or Christmas Day, is the most significant day of the year.

Turkey, mashed potatoes, and salty meat pies are typical fare for the large family meal that marks the occasion. The day Santa Claus comes is also a big deal. In order to properly appreciate the bounty Christ left behind the night before, families often gather for breakfast and take turns opening presents.

Because of the diversity of its population, the country has adopted several unique customs for celebrating Christmas. The Christmas tree is a significant part of the holiday season in the United States. Because it is customary to use a real tree, decorating it has become an annual family event. That's where the kids can expect Santa Claus to leave their presents on Christmas Eve.

When do Americans typically put away their Christmas trees?

The tradition of decorating a tree with lights and ornaments for the holiday season dates back at least to the 1500s, and maybe much farther in history. It was in Pennsylvania that German immigrants initially put them up in the United States. In 1832, German political exile Charles Follen of Boston put up the first known Christmas tree in a private American house.

A Christmas tree removal is as optional as the holiday's festivities. While many people take theirs down after opening presents on Boxing Day, some keep theirs up until the New Year. The Twelfth Night is traditionally considered the day on which Christmas decorations, including the tree, should be put away, despite the fact that many Christian denominations dispute whether or not this is the actual date.

Whether you start counting from Christmas Day or not, this day will occur on either January 5 or 6. For Catholic Christians, the Christmas season officially comes to a close on January 6, the day the three kings traditionally arrived in Bethlehem after Jesus was born.