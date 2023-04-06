Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has gotten a lot of attention due to the fact that Tom Sandoval’s cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Raquel Leviss. And we'll finally here everything from them in the upcoming reunion.

When is the Vanderpump Rules reunion in 2023? How to watch it or stream it

The series also follows Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and James Kennedy. But the scandal has been the most talked about storyline of the season. Both Sandoval and Leviss released statements apologizing for their actions, but Madix hasn’t publicly acknowledge the situation.

However, Vanderpump talked about her well-being during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March 2023. “I have seen Ariana and I have [filmed] with her. It’s an integral part of the story now. I would say the word I would use [to describe her] is devastated,” she explained. However, we’ll know her feelings on the drama in the highly-anticipated reunion.

When will the Vanderpump Reunion of Season 10 air?

The reunion was taped on March 23, but there hasn’t been an announcement of when it will air. However, you can catch all the episodes of Season 10 on Bravo on Wednesdays at 9 PM (ET). You can also stream the series on Fubo (free-trial in the US), and on Peacock, the following day of their premieres.

Andy Cohen also confirmed on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on April 3rd that he filmed one-on-one interviews with Ariana, Sandoval and Raquel, and teased that some extended features could be available on Peacock.

“I did separate one-on-ones with Tom, Ariana and Raquel so that I could get all of their stories just in conversation with me,” the host explained, before adding that he “confronted” the group about his “own concerns.”

He continued, “So that's how we started and then we brought them to the filming group. … If you are looking to hear their story, you will. If you are looking for them to be confronted to their faces about what they've done — in what I would say [in] an aggressive manner, confrontational manner — you will get it.”

*This article will be updated.