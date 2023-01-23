'9-1-1: Lone Star,' starring Rob Lowe, is set to return to the small screen with an explosive Season 4 premiere. Here, check out when is the series coming back and how to watch or stream the new episode.

When is the return of '9-1-1: Lone Star'? Date, time and how to watch Season 4 premiere

It’s almost time for the return of one of America’s favorite procedural dramas, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ starring Rob Lowe. Fans have been waiting for the Season 4 premiere for a long time, especially as the airing of the first episode was delayed.

‘Lone Star’ follows the fire, police and ambulance departments of the fictional company 126, located in Austin, Texas. Besides Lowe, the series also stars Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Rafael L. Silva, Brian Michael Smith, among others.

During the Season 3 finale, Lowe’s Owen discovers that he doesn’t have cancer, but a question still remains: will he step down from the station? Viewers are dying to know. So, here, check out when and how you can watch the first episode of Season 4.

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ return: When and how to watch or stream Season 4 premiere

Season 4 of 9-1-1: Lone Star will premiere on FOX on Tuesday, January 24 at 8:00 PM (ET). However, you can also live stream the episode on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. The first three seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

The preview of the season 4 premiere shows that a major storm is coming, which also includes a flood and deluge of frogs, while the town is in the middle of a local carnival. The event is known as derecho. “Funny enough, the week we were shooting our derecho, a similar storm was making news in the Midwest,” showrunner Tim Minear told TVGuide.

However, that’s not all the episode is coming with, as TK and Carlos’ wedding plans are shaken by a revelation, and Tommy could feel sparks for the single dad from the Ferris wheel, Trevor, who is portrayed by Lucifer’s D.B. Woodside.