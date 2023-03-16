Dungeons & Dragons is the new movie that brings together many great stars, where Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page star in this fantasy story. Here, check out when it will be streaming.

Dungeons & Dragons is a phenomenon that captivated everyone, starting from its board game to being part of the main plot of Stranger Thigns. Now it's time for it to be reborn with a new adaptation and the hand of great figures in the industry, such as Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez.

This is not the first attempt to bring the fantasy story to the big screen, but this is the fourth attempt. The first two were part of a trilogy directed by Courtney Solomon and Gerry Lively. Now, Honor Among Thieves will be directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

The production did not have an easy road, as since 2013 it had to beat several major companies for the demand of the film rights of the original game. First it went through Warner Bros. Pictures, then Hasbro and Universal Pictures, to finally end up at Paramount Pictures.

On which platform will Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves be released?

The new Dungeons & Dragons movie is scheduled for release on March 31 in theaters nationwide, thanks to Paramount Pictures. After spending some time in theaters, Honor Among Thieves will make its long-awaited debut on one of the most popular streaming platforms.

It is believed that it will be added to the Paramount+ catalog at least 45 days after its major worldwide release. The story will focus on the life of a charismatic thief and a group of adventurers, who embark on an epic quest to recover one of the oldest relics in the world, but this will not be an easy task, especially when they cross paths with the wrong people.