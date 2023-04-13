Netflix has announced that the third and final season of the Swedish coming-of-age series "Young Royals" is already in production. Check out what we know about a potential release date.

Fans of the Young Royals rejoice. Netflix has announced that the third and final season of the Swedish queer series is already in production. The show first premiered back in 2021 and has become one of the most watched products of the streamer.

Co-creator and head writer Lisa Ambjörn told TUDUM that she always envisioned to end the story in three installments, and that she was “so thankful and honored to get to finish this saga as intended.”

The show follows the love story between Simon (Omar Rudberg) and Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding), and whose relationship is constantly being put to the test. During the second season, they got to deal with the aftermath of the leaking of an intimate tape. If you want to know where the next season will premiere, keep reading.

When will Season 3 of Young Royals premiere?

With filming starting in April, we can expect that the next installment will probably be released in early 2024 or even a late 2023 debut, as last season premiered in November. The streamer could go for a similar release date for the third season.

Netflix also shared a clip of the cast in a table read. Apart from Ryding and Rudberg, the rest of the cast returning are: Frida Argento as Sara, Malte Gårdinger as August and Nikita Uggla as Felice. And, what will season 3 be about?

Well, Rudberg told Digital Spy last year: "One thing that I really just want to see is Simon and Wilhelm – will they be happy? So we can get a taste of the love. The 100% love – the unconditional love – and being together (...) It can't be like that all the time. It has to be interesting. It has to wake the feelings. But that's something that I'm looking forward to, to see them like a 'we against the world' kind of thing. That would be so beautiful to see."