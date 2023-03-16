Donald Glover is returning to television with “Swarm,” an horror thriller series that he co-created alongside Janine Nabers. Check out where you can catch this new show, which includes Billie Eilish in her acting debut.

Donald Glover is returning to television with “Swarm,” an horror thriller series that he co-created alongside Janine Nabers. The show follows Dre, portrayed by Dominique Fishback, an obsessive fan of the world’s biggest pop star and how her adoration takes a dark turn.

Apart from Fishback, the series stars Chloe Bailey, Damson Idris and Billie Eilish, in her first acting role. The trailer for the show has been already released, and many have noticed the similarities between the aesthetics of the pop star and Beyoncé. The series is set between 2016 and 2018.

Another reason the series has drawn interest from fans is that Malia Obama is also part of the writing room. Also, the first reviews of the show have been very positive, so if you want to watch the show, check out here and how.

Where is ‘Swarm’ available to watch or stream?

The show will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 17, 2023. It will have seven episodes, and all of them will be dropped on Friday. Chloe Bailey stars as Dre's sister, Marisa, and Damson Idris as Dre's boyfriend.

From the first reviews, the series will be a success. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show can be “disturbing and shockingly violent and others (episodes) that are ridiculously funny.”

Meanwhile, Variety has pointed out that Fishback’s performance is one to watch. “Because the show relies so heavily on its lead, “Swarm” is, above all things, a spectacular showcase for Fishback.”