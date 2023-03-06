The period drama ‘Sanditon,’ adapted from the unfinished manuscript by Jane Austen, is coming back for the thrid and final installment of the series. However, many fans wonder where the filming takes place.

The British period drama ‘Sanditon,’ based on the unfinished manuscript by Jane Austen, will return for its third and final season. The series was created by Andrew Davies, who used the eleven chapters of the author as an inspiration to develop the rest of the story.

Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood, a young and naive heroine who arrives at the new seaside town of Sanditon. The rest of the cast includes: Crystal Clarke, Anne Reid, Kris Marshall, Kate Ashfield, Jack Fox, Lily Sacofsky, Rosie Graham, Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Alexander Vlahos, Frank Blake and Maxim Ays.

The final installment of the historical drama will premiere on Sunday, March 19 at 9 PM on PBS. However, many fans wonder where the show is filmed and if the town actually exists. Here’s what you need to know about production.

All ‘Sanditon’ filming locations

Production of the show takes place principally in the county of Somerset, including the seaside towns of Clevedon, Brean and Weston-super-Mare. Meanwhile, the Saniton House is filmed at the Dyrham Park near Bath.

Another location that fans can spot is the bridge at Iford Manor, which was used in the first episode of the series. Also, most of the interior filming took place at sets built at The Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol.

Talking about the series finale, William said that she hopes “they come together at the end and maybe even they get their happily ever after, like we always wanted them to—an Austen ending, like it’s tied in a bow."