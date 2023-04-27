The comedy series Jury Duty has slowly become a sleeper hit with audiences thanks to its premise in which 11 actors are part of the jury of a civil case, and only one doesn't know. Here, check out where you can watch it.

Jury Duty has slowly become a sleeper hit with audiences. The show has been branded as a mix between "Parks and Recreation," "How to Get Away With Murder" and the "The Truman Show.” Here, check out where you can watch the comedy series.

The show follows a civil case in which everyone in the courtroom, except one of the jurors, Ronald Gladden, are paid actors, and the case is completely fake. Among them, there is James Marsden, who has been receiving praise for his role.

Gladden told Access Hollywood how he was recruited in the show. "I came across an ad on Craigslist, actually. It was pretty vague, it basically just said, 'We're doing a never done before, behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like during the jury duty process,” he explained.

Where to watch Jury Duty

The series is streaming on Amazon Freevee. The rest of the cast includes Kirk Fox, Susan Berger, Ishmel Sahid, and Cassandra Blair. Everyone has a different role. For example, Marsden doesn’t want to be a juror.

Marsden told IndieWire that he wouldn’t be on the show, if it was about laughing at Gladden. "He’s not the butt of a joke. We’re the butt of the joke (...) If I saw any signs that he was tortured or that he was uncomfortable, I was ready to say, ‘I’m out. Pull the plug.’ And I was serious about it," Marsden added.