After hits such as 'Daisy Jones & The Six,' more books are being adapted for the small screen. Now it's the turn for Laura Daves’ “The Last Thing He Told Me" with Jennifer Garner. Here, check out where to wacth the series.

Where to stream 'The Last Thing He Told Me' with Jennifer Garner

In 2023, several book’s adaptations have graced the small screen such as the beloved Daisy Jones & The Six, which could get a second season, or Tiny Beautiful Things, starring Kathryn Hahn. Now, it’s the turn for Laura Daves’ “The Last Thing He Told Me.”

The series follows Hannah (Jennifer Garner), who is trying to protect her husband Owen’s (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) 16-year-old daughter Bailey (Angourie Rice), from an FBI investigation surrounding her father. As the story unfolds, Hannah discovers that Owen wasn’t who she thought he was.

Dave is co-creator and executive producer with Josh Singer, her husband, and the series is being produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Here, check out where you can watch the series and everything you need to know.

Where to watch ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’?

The first two episodes of the series are already streaming on AppleTV+. The remaining five episodes are going to be released weekly every Friday, so the whole series will be available to watch on May 19.

The series' cast also includes Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds), Augusto Aguilera (Too Old to Die Young), and John Harlan Kim (The Librarians). Garner has spoken about how she is a great fan of the book, and why she wanted to play the main character:

“I just connected so much with Hannah. I loved the book so, so much,” she said at Deadline’s The Night Before Contenders event on Friday. “When the role became available I did just go on a little bit of a letter writing campaign and I just talked basically about why I connected the way I did and I didn’t know if I could survive if somebody else played the role.”