The British film franchise ‘Kingsman,’ based on the comic book series of the same name, is a series of spy movies starring Taron Egerton and Colin Firth. Unlike other movies of the genre, the saga is known for its campy tone.

The series consists of three movies: “The Secret Service,” “The Golden Secret” and a prequel titled “The King’s Man.” Apart from Egerton and Farrell, several renowned actors have appeared in the franchise such as Pedro Pascal, Julianne Moore, Samuel L. Jackson, Channing Tatum and more.

All three films have been directed by Matthew Vaughn, and he co-wrote the first two. Currently, a fourth film is being planned out, titled “The Blue Blood.” So, if you want to watch all the movies of the series, check out where you can stream them.

Where to watch all the movies of “Kingsman”

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

An agent of super secret spy organization (Firth) recruits a promising street kid, Eggsy (Egerton), into the agency's training program, while a global threat emerges from a twisted tech genius (Jackson).

Available to watch: You can rent/buy it on platforms such as Prime Video, AppleTV, iTunes, Google Play, VUDU, AMC on Demand.

Kingsman: The Golden Secret (2017)

When an attack on the Kingsman headquarters takes place and a new villain rises, Eggsy and Merlin are forced to work together with the American agency known as the Statesman to save the world.

Available to watch on demand: Fubo (free-trial in the US), FXNow, and to rent/buy on Prime Video, AppleTV, iTunes, Google Play, VUDU, AMC on Demand.

The King’s Man (2021) (Prequel)

One man must race against time to stop history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they get together to plot a war that could wipe out millions of people and destroy humanity.

Available to watch on demand: Hulu and HBO Max, and to rent/buy on Prime Video, AppleTV, iTunes, Google Play, VUDU, AMC on Demand.