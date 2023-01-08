The beloved Anne Rice’s trilogy will be adapted in the upcoming series ‘Mayfair Witches,’ starring Alexandra Daddario in the lead role of Dr. Rowan Fielding. Here, check out when and how to watch or stream the show.

Alexandra Daddario will take her first lead in a major TV series on ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,’ which is an adaption of the novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches. The supernatural drama is Rice’s second work to be made into a series, after ‘Interview with the Vampire.’

Daddario plays Dr. Rowan Fielding, a young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is descended from the family of Mayfair witches. After she starts exploring her background, she will also have to face a sinister force that has been haunting her family.

The series was created by Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex) and Michelle Ashford (The Pacific), who are also working as showrunners. If you want to step into the world of witchcraft, check out when and how to watch or stream this new series.

When is ‘Mayfair Witches’ premiering?

The show premieres on Sunday, Jan. 8th on AMC at 9/8c. Actually, the first episode will be a simulcast across AMC Networks, which also include BBC America, Sundance TV, IFC, and WE TV. Following the premiere, the show will air and stream weekly.

How to stream ‘Mayfair Witches’ online?

As an AMC original show, you can stream it on AMC+, which you can get with a subscription only. There are several plans, from $7 to $9 monthly or $83.88 annually. If you already have AMC on your cable service, then AMC+ will cost you only $7.

You can also access AMC+ through Prime Video, YouTube TV, and Apple TV. However, the show will also be available to stream on other AMC platforms such as Shudder, Sundance Now, Acord, and ALLBLK on and from January 12.

Mayfair Witches: Episodes and schedule

Mayfair Witches is set to have eight episodes, each running for about an hour. The first two episodes will premiere together on AMC and AMC+.Then, each episode will air weekly. Here’s the complete episode schedule:

Episode 1: "The Witching Hour" - January 8, 2023

Written by Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding.

Episode 2: "The Dark Place" - January 15, 2023

Written by Michael Goldbach.

Episode 3: "Second Line" - January 22, 2023

Written by Sarah Cornwell.

Episode 4: "Curiouser and Curiouser" - January 29, 2023

Written by Lindsey Villarreal.

Episode 5: "The Thrall" - February 5, 2023

Written by Sean Reycraft.

Episode 6: February 12, 2023

Written by Mary Angelica Molina.

Episode 7: February 19, 2023

Written by Sarah Cornwell & Esta Spalding.

Episode 8: February 26, 2023

Written by Esta Spalding.