One of the most interesting categories at the Oscars is the Best Documentary. At the 95th Academy Awards, the winner was ‘Navalny,’ which follows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and how he was poisoned.

The film was directed by Daniel Roher, and premiered in January 2022 at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award in the US competition and the Festival Favorite Award.

The documentary has been one of the most critically acclaimed works of the past year, as it also won the award for Best Political Documentary at the 7th Critics' Choice Documentary Awards and the Best Documentary award at the 76th BAFTA, before taking the prize at the Oscars.

How to watch ‘Navalny’ online

If you want to watch this film, you can stream it on HBO Max, which you can get for a $9.99 subscription. ‘Navalny’ follows all the events related to the poisoning of Navalny in August 2020, the subsequent investigation about the fact and how it all connects to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It was produced by HBO Max and CNN Films in partnership with Fishbowl Films, RaeFilm Studios and Cottage M. On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, 99% of 97 critics' reviews are positive, with an average rating of 8.4/10.