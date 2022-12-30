Vivienne Westwood's life and work has inspired many designers and fashion lovers. So, it's not surprising that she has appeared in several films and documentaries. Check out where to watch 'Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist.'

The iconic fashion designer Vivienne Westwood passed away on Thursday (Dec. 29th) at 81 years old. Her fashion house confirmed the news, releasing a statement in which they assured she died “peacefully and surrounded by her family.”

Westwood was mostly known for being one of the most representative figures of the punk scene in the 1970s. She started designing clothes for a boutique owned by herself and Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren, before launching her own company.

“The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better,” the statement read, as Westwood was also an activist fighting against climate change. If you want to learn more about her, you can check out some movies about her life. Check out where to find them.

How to watch Vivienne Westwood’s documentaries

During her life, Westwood was the subject of several films. One of the most important documentaries about her is “Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist,” released in 2018 and it follows her life and legacy. You can watch it on demand on Tubi, Kanopy, Ovid; and it's also available on Youtube for free (with ads).

Another documentary that explains her rise is “Wake Up Punk,” which, sadly, is not available to stream anywhere. Other films that explore Punk and the fashion scene of the 70s, including Westwood’s legacy are: “Anarchy! The Mclaren Westwood Gang” and “Punk’ 76,” which are also not on streaming services.