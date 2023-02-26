The 2023 Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 12. One of the categories that has the most creative works of art this year is Best Animated Short. Here, check out where you can watch the nominees.

We’re only two weeks away from the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, aka the 2023 Oscars, which will be celebrated on Sunday, March 12th at the Theater Dolby in Los Angeles. While the attention is mostly centered on the Best Picture race, the Animated Short category is filled with worthy gems. Check out how to watch them.

In total, there are 15 shorts competing for a trophy during the ceremony, including the live-action and the documentary ones. In each category, five films are nominated. In recent years, there has been some controversy surrounding animated films, due to some creators considering that the Academy doesn’t give the form the deserved respect or recognition.

One of the most famous misconceptions about animated films is that they’re only meant for children, implying that they lack depth or artistry. However, this year there are many great films nominated for Animated Feature (such as Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio or Puss In Boots), but also in the short category. These are the nominees and where to watch them.

How to watch 2023 Oscars nominees for Best Animated Short

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse

By: Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

Available to watch on: AppleTV+

The short is based on Mackesy's best-selling children's book of the same name and it follows the unlikely bond between a young boy and his animal friends.

The Flying Sailor

By: Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

Available to watch on: Youtube

It follows a sailor, who is launched on an unexpected existential voyage after a ship nearby explodes. It is based on the real life 1917 Halifax explosion, in which two ships collided during World War I. It’s an eight-minute short that explores the fragility of life.

Ice Merchants

By: João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

Available to watch on: Youtube

The film is about a father and son's ice-delivery method. It’s the first ever Portuguese animation to be awarded at the Cannes Film Festival, and has received several accolades, including the Gold Hugo award for Best Animated Short at the Chicago International Film Festival.

My Year of Dicks

By: Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

Available to watch on Vimeo

The film follows a 15-year-old determined to lose her virginity in the Houston suburbs in the early '90s. It is based on Pamela Ribon's 2014 comedic memoir Notes to Boys: And Other Things I Shouldn't Share in Public.

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

By: Lachlan Pendragon

Available to watch on: Not currently streaming.

The short’s author, Lachlan Pendragon, also won Student Academy Awards for it. The project for his doctorate program at Griffith Film School, and it is a stop-motion film about a young telemarketer who meets a talking ostrich who tells him the world is fake.