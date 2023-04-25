After a few years without releasing new disturbing scenarios, it looks like Final Destination is back! Here, check out how to watch all the movies of the franchise.

Final Destination has confirmed the arrival of its sixth installment and it's time for a new generation to be disturbed by the franchise that made history. Jon Watts will produce the return of the legendary horror saga.

The project is from Warner Bros. and is related to the plan to re-exploit the great classics that were successful in their time. As is the case of The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter, which will have a new reboot.

The new movie will work as a sequel and at the same time as a soft reboot. Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein will be in charge of directing the production, while several great writers (Guy Busick, Lori Evans and Jeffrey Reddick) will be in charge of the script.

How to watch Final Destination movies in order by streaming

Final Destination (2000) – Available on Fubo and HBO Max.

High school student Alex Browning boards Volée Airlines Flight 180, a Boeing 747, with his classmates for their senior trip to Paris from John F. Kennedy Airport. Just after take-off, the plane explodes, killing everyone on board

Final Destination 2 (2003) – Available on Fubo.

Since the death of her friends, Clear Rivers has been locked up in a mental institution. Another girl assures her that she has had a premonition related to a traffic accident. It seems that death is knocking at her door again.

Final Destination 3 (2006) – Available on Fubo.

Wendy Christensen has a premonition of a horrible roller coaster accident and leaves her seat, followed by some of her companions. Although they are spared from the accident at the time, Death is not easily fooled.

The Final Destination (2009) – Available on Fubo.

A group of friends go to a racetrack to watch a Nascar race. During the race, Nick, one of the boys, has a premonition about an accident and takes his friends out of the track to escape the tragedy. The accident ends up happening and everyone celebrates the fact that they are alive. However, the group has not quite defied death, which will return to take the survivors in the most brutal way possible.

Final Destination 5 (2011) – Available on Fubo.

A premonition saves a group of co-workers trapped on a suspension bridge about to collapse. But this group of innocent souls, who should not have survived, will be pursued by death until they reach their fatal destiny.

Final Destination 6 – TBA

As a group of first responders escape death's grasp, they start to be killed by increasingly unlikely and killer mishaps.