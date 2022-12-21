Netflix’s hit ‘Emily in Paris’ is back with more twists and turns, drama and, of course, beautiful locations. Check out all the French landmarks that appear on the third season of the series.

Where was Emily in Paris Season 3 filmed? The new locations that appear on the show

Netflix’s hit ‘Emily in Paris’ is back with more twists and turns, drama and, of course, beautiful locations for its third season, already available on the platform. One of the series' charms are the sets, which explore beautiful landscapes around France, and of course, mostly Paris.

Season 3 follows Emily (Lily Collins) dealing with a choice between staying in the City of Love, or returning back to Chicago with her former boss. She also has to deal with her feelings for Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), and her relationship with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

While Emily has to solve her problems, she will do so alongside her best friend Mindy (Ashley Park) while also exploring new parts of France. Here, check out all the locations that appear on Season 3 of the show.

Is Emily in Paris filmed in Paris? All locations of Season 3

Yes! Emily in Paris is filmed in Paris, and other cities of France. All seasons have featured famous landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, Pont de Bercy, Canal Saint-Martin and Palais Garnier. Of course, Emily’s apartment on rue des Fossés Saint-Jacques and Gabriel's restaurant, filmed at Terra Nera, an Italian family bistro at No 18 on the same square, also appear.

This season, new locations include Place de la Concorde, the Tuileries Gardens, Place Juliette Gréco and the hotel Piscine Molitor, where Emily is seen sipping cocktails by the pool. Meanwhile, the scene with the hot air balloons was shot at The Château de Montpoupon, a castle in central France’s Loire Valley.

On the other hand, the Pierre Cadault Retrospective was inspired by the 70th anniversary Dior exhibition and was filmed at the same place: Musée des Arts Décoratifs. Other museums that appear on the show are Musée d'Orsay, Fragonard Musée du Parfum, Musée de la Vie Romantique, and Galerie Perrotin.

Meanwhile, The L’Esprit de Luberon restaurant sequence was filmed at Clover Gordes, which is a restaurant in Provence. There, they also filmed at lavender fields. Laslty, the party at Camille’s family home, supposedly in the Champagne region, was actually filmed at Le Château de Sonnay outside Tours, which is located about 175 miles southwest of Paris.