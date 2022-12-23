The sequel to Knives Out has not only brought together the most iconic actors to star in a new mystery, but it has also compiled some of the most breathtaking scenery. Here, check out the locations where Glass Onion was filmed.

Glass Onion is here to stay and has proven that since its world premiere in September. The sequel to Knives Out has grossed $15 million at the box office and the news that it was coming to Netflix has made the streaming platform's directors very happy. The film starring Daniel Craig has had some incredible filming locations, which are definitely worth noting.

This time the story centers on a tech billionaire, played by Edward Norton, who invites his friends on a getaway to his private Greek island "and when someone turns up dead, well, who better than Blanc to peel back the layers of intrigue?". This resulted in the appearance of large landscapes and luxurious hotels in the background of the scenes.

During the first installment, the Massachusetts mansion was the scene of an unforgettable mystery. So many were waiting to find out where this new film was shot and what stunning locations the actors visited, which were some of the best. Among them are Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke and Janelle Monáe, among others.

All the filming locations of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Glass Onion backdrops are once again deluxe and consist of three different locations. This time, the actors had to travel to Greece and film at one of the most glamorous luxury resorts and hotels in the country: the Amanzoe. It is located near Porto Heli, Greece.

"Swapping New England browns for Greek blues and yellows was a deliberate move intended to separate the sequel from its predecessor. As much as there is a rich tradition of cozy English murder mysteries, or in our case, New English cottages, there is a great tradition of destination murders", confessed director and producer Rian Johnson, during a global press conference.

The resort is composed of cabins, pavilions and villas that have private pools overlooking olive groves and the Aegean Sea. The resort is currently closed and will only open for its summer season on April 1, 203. Production designer Rick Heinrichs told Condé Nast Traveler, "It wasn't an island. It was in the middle of the Peloponnese peninsula, which would require us to rely on visual effects to make it look like one".

On the other hand, they also filmed in Spetses, a place not far from Athens. "We weren't too far from the island of Spetses either, where we also filmed. When everyone arrives in Greece and is waiting for the yacht, that's Spetses", Heinrichs said.

They finally finished shooting in Belgrade, Serbia. They filmed most of the interior scenes there, including those in the Glass Onion atrium along with anything that was set in New York. Belgrade is the capital of Serbia, making it ideal for sightseeing, shopping, museums, architecture and nightlife.

"There was some outdoor stuff that we shot some stuff for on location last fall in Connecticut and New York, and then all the interior was built in Serbia", Heinrichs finished.