With 'Top Gun: Maverick' coming to theaters on May 27, it's time to revisit the original film, which was released in 1986. Check out the locations in which these movies were filmed.

Where was 'Top Gun' filmed? All the locations of the film and its sequel

Tom Cruise is coming back as Pete Mitchell in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which will hit theaters on May 27. The movie, which has received praise by critics and a standing ovation in the Cannes Festival, promises to be one of the blockbusters of the year and it will be (probably) the reason why a certain generation is returning to cinemas.

Cruise, who is also producing the film, has shared that he always intended to make this movie for the big screen, no matter how many times it was delayed due to the pandemic. However, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ that’s not the only “old fashion” element of this film: it was made with real stunts and in real locations.

With many CGI-charged projects upcoming, including ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ or ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, it’s going to be actually refreshing to watch a movie with the old Hollywood style. And talking of real stunts and locations, let’s see where both films, the original and the sequel, were filmed.

Top Gun: Locations of the iconic film

According to the website movie-locations.com, Top Gun was mostly filmed in San Diego, California. And according to CBR.com, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ was following the trend with many of its filming taking place in the same city.

The scenes of the academy were shot at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, while the aerial footage was mostly filmed at the US Naval Air Station Fallon in Nevada. Also, Charlie’s house is located between San Diego and Los Angeles.

One of the most iconic scenes of the original, when Mitchell and Goose sing “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’”, was shot in the Mississippi Room of the boutique Lafayette Hotel. On the other hand, other scenes were shot in a bar called Kansas City BBQ, also located in San Diego.

On the other hand, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, according to CBR.com, has also filmed at the USS Theodore Rossevelt, which is the fourth Nimitz-class, nuclear-powered, aircraft carrier in the United States Navy. They were spotted outside the coastal Naval Air Station North Island.