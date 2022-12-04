Netflix’s series “Wednesday” gave a new spin on The Addams Family, especially the titular character played by Jenna Ortega. Check out all the filming locations for the show.

Netflix’s series “Wednesday” gave a new spin on The Addams Family, especially the titular character played by Jenna Ortega. Co-created by Tim Burton, the series follows the teenager, who has to solve a mystery in her new school “Nevermore.”

The show, which also features Christina Ricci, has become one of the most watched series on the platform, even surpassing the Stranger Things 4 record. While Netflix hasn’t announced a renewal for a second season, it’s clear that some things are unresolved.

One of the show’s appeal is the gothic aesthetic of the main character and the sets. The Nevermore school, which in the series is set in New England, is an impressive castle, surrounded by woods. However, it wasn’t shot in the United States. Here, check out the filming locations for Wednesday.

All the filming locations of Netflix’s Wednesday

Almost all principal photography for the show was shot in Romania, more specifically in Bucharest. The country is known for its castles, which served as sets for the series. Per EnVols, the 1911’s Cantacuzino Castle, in Busteni, was used for the exterior shots in Nevermore.

Meanwhile, the interior scenes of the school took place at Casa Monteoru, in Bucharest. Other locations include The Politehnica University of Bucharest, which was the first school in which Wednesday was studying; The Bucharest Botanical Garden, which served as Nevermore's verdant greenhouse and the Conacul Olga Grecenanu’s mansion, which was the Garrett Gates’ house.

Per the same source, Ortega was grateful to shoot on location. “What was very cool was that we shot in real castles. It was so beautiful. Everything looked photoshopped, sometimes I couldn’t believe that these were real natural settings. It was very much in keeping with the aesthetics of the series. So it was very appropriate,” said the actress.