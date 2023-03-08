Women Talking, written and directed by Sarah Polley, is one of the nominated films for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars. Check out where it was filmed.

Women Talking, written and directed by Sarah Polley, is one of the nominated films for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars. It is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews, which was also inspired by fictionalized true events.

The film stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand, who is also producer. After a successful run in festivals, Women Talking was named one of the top ten films of 2022 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute.

The story follows a group of women, part of an isolated religious colony, who have been facing abuse, and they must decide what to do. The real events occurred at the Manitoba Colony, a remote and isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia. So, many people wonder where the movie was filmed.

‘Women Talking’ filming locations

The filming of Women Talking took place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Most of the movie unfolds inside a hayloft, and this one built by production designer Peter Cosco inside a studio.This obviously helped filming, as it was easier to manipulate lighting.

However, some shots took place outside of a farm which is located just about an hour from Toronto. According to The Cinemaholic, the team also constructed more structures around the barn and farm, such as a schoolhouse, a wash house with a windmill, and a water tower.

Rooney Mara, who plays Ona, told The Hollywood Reporter that “Being on the actual farm was amazing. It was beautiful and it was helpful to be on that farm and to imagine, ‘OK, this is where you’ve spent your entire life, out in nature.'” Production took place from July 19 to September 10, 2021.