After her split from Gerard Piqué, Shakira is starting fresh with her two sons Milan and Sasha from that relationship. The Colombian singer shared an emotional post on Instagram on Sunday (April 2nd) saying goodbye to Barcelona, Spain.

“I established myself in Barcelona to give my kids stability, the same one we are now looking for in another corner of the world alongside my family, friends and the sea. Today we start a new chapter in search of their happiness,” she wrote the caption of a sky-view of the city.

Shakira continued, “Thank you to everyone that surfed with me in the Barcelona waves, the city in which I learned that friendship is longer than love.” She also thanked her Spanish fans “who gave me their loyalty and love.”So, where is Shakira going to live now?

Where will Shakira live now?

Since her split with Piqué, who allegedly cheated on her with his current girlfriend Clara Chía, it has been reported that Shakira was planning to move to Miami, Florida, with her two sons after she reached a custody agreement with the soccer star.

Per the Spanish newspaper El País, Piqué will be able to see Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, “as often as he wants, and the expenses of these trips will be borne by both of them, according to the terms.” In a join statement, the former couple said that the “guarantees the welfare of our children and will be ratified in court as part of a mere formal procedure.”

According to reports, her property in Miami is located on North Bay Road drive, and it is worth $10 million. Marca reports that it features six bedrooms, along with seven bathrooms, a terrace, pools and a luxury gym.